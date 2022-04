A Georgia man was arrested in connection with the killings of the owners of a Grantville shooting range and their teenage grandson last week, authorities said. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder in the April 8 slayings at the Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Friday night.

