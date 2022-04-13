Royal Oak Planning Commission approves plan to replace Main Art Theatre with apartments, shops

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Royal Oak has moved one step closer to demolishing the 81-year-old Main Art Theatre, in order to replace it with apartments and stores -- despite a lot of opposition from the community.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Royal Oak Planning Commission recommended a proposal to level the Main Art Theatre, located on Main Street near 11 Mile Road, making way for a 71 ft. mixed-use building that would feature commercial, retail, restaurant and living spaces.

The motion was passed with a roll-call vote of 4 to 2.

Many fans of the theater packed the meeting, in order to voice their concerns during the 90-minute window for public comments.

Jason Krzysiak, president of Friends of the Main Art Theatre, told WWJ that saving the theater isn't just about nostalgia.

"This is really a fight for the future, not only for the future of Royal Oak and Oakland County -- and the culture and the arts in Metro Detroit generally -- but this is really a fight for what kind of spaces we're gonna have in the future," Krzysiak said. "We need communal spaces."

Another unhappy resident is John Monaghan, who said Royal Oak's credibility as a "diverse" and "creative" location will forever be undermined unless the commission voted against the proposal.

"So much of Royal Oak's artistic soul has already been gobbled up by more and more condos and more and more chain restaurants," said Monaghan. "The loss of the Main Art Theatre is a huge loss to culture in Royal Oak and Metro Detroit. There's simply no one doing this kind of film programming in the area."

One resident, Claire Ross, said that she didn't disagree with the combination of retail, rental and work spaces, saying that it would be good for the city -- but she has her reservations.

"I don't think on top of one of the most culturally significant buildings in Royal Oak is where it belongs," Ross said. "The City of Royal Oak may not recognize the Main Art Theatre as a historical building, but its citizens most definitely do."

Despite the overwhelming response of people who are against the proposal, there were a few people who weren't opposed.

A resident who lives near the site said that people need to remember the Main Art Theatre walked away from the site -- and were not evicted. He added that it's private property, so the owners have the choice to do what they would like to the building.

However, this action is only a recommendation to the Royal Oak City Commission, which will make the final decision. That decision could come at its next meeting on April 25.

The theater closed its doors during the pandemic.