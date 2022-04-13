Nebraska-Creighton Game Suspended for Weather

The Huskers had just taken a lead before play halted

Nebraska's home baseball game with Creighton Tuesday night only got through three innings.

That's when play was suspended due to lightning in the area. Not long after, the game was called off entirely with severe weather sticking around. A release from NU communications says updates for a possible makeup date will be provided at a later date.

Fans who had ticket's to Tuesday's game can use them for a possible rescheduled date or exchange them for general admission to another regular-season home game.

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Nick Wimmers grounded out to third but scored Garrett Anglim. The Huskers tallied four hits, including one each from Max Anderson, Anglim, Cam Chick and Wimmers.

Starting pitcher Mason Ornelas allowed just two hits in his three innings of work, striking out two.

Nebraska hosts BYU for a four-game series Thursday through Saturday, with a double-header set for Friday.

View the original article to see embedded media.