Zach LaVine has an Olympic gold medal. What he doesn’t have is NBA playoff experience. At last, that part is about to change. No active NBA player has been in more regular-season games without making his playoff debut than LaVine, who has appeared in 478 games with the Chicago Bulls. He’s expected to play in his first playoff game Sunday night when the Bulls visit Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 37 MINUTES AGO