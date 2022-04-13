ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Big Things Today, Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Successful Farming Staff
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat futures were lower in overnight trading as investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sold contracts and booked profits. Futures yesterday closed at the highest level since late March amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine that's disrupting global markets and as dry weather persists in the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-8 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soybeans down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after three sessions of firmer action, pressured by profit taking after climbing to three-week highs, while much-needed rains across the U.S. Plains could aid parched wheat crops. * Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * India is expected to produce a record wheat harvest, resulting in increased exports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. * The European Union aims to address rising wheat and fertilizer prices and expected shortages in the Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East with "food diplomacy" to counter Russia's narrative on the impact of its Ukraine invasion, EU diplomats and officials say. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat eased 7-1/4 cents to $10.96-1/2 a bushel, while most-active July futures lost 6-3/4 cents to $11.05-3/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10 cents to $11.56-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $11.53-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight as traders reaped profits after futures climbing to five-week highs on Tuesday. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $7.79 a bushel on Tuesday, its highest since March 7. * U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline, including corn-based ethanol, during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. * Ukraine could export 17 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * Brazil's corn exports could reach 850,000 tonnes in April, according to Anec, versus 60,000 tonnes forecast a week earlier. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 4 cents lower at $7.72-1/4 a bushel, while July futures fell 3-1/2 cents to $7.69. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell, pressured by profit taking in corn and wheat. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract maintained support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 12.023 million tonnes in April, according to Anec, up 906,000 tonnes versus the agency's previous week forecast. * CBOT May soybeans were last 1 cent lower at $16.69-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on lingering worries over global supplies

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $11.28 a bushel. * CBOT corn...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures extend rally, corn retreats from 5-week peak

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with corn trading near a five-week high and wheat hovering near a two-week peak, supported by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea shipments. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy rally from early declines; Ukraine still in focus

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, rallying after early declines on profit taking, as buyers emerged due to worries about tightening global supplies, the crisis in Ukraine and drought in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. Corn futures turned higher on fears...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn retreat, but Ukraine crisis limits losses

* China's March soybean imports fall (Updates prices, adds details and comment) April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in Asian trading on Wednesday after a three-day rally, while corn retreated from a five-week high, as investors locked in profits while keeping a close watch on the nearly seven-week-long Russia-Ukraine crisis.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on global supply fears; wheat down on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit life-of-contract highs on Thursday, supported by tightening global supplies and an uncertain production outlook as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rattle grain markets, analysts said. However, trade was choppy and deferred corn contracts turned lower at times as traders took profits...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

What is today’s news? | Friday, April 15, 2022

In today’s roundup, get caught up on the latest about Ukraine crop imports and exports, how to maximize inputs this year, and the Allis Chalmers 7580. Editor Bill Spiegel covers strategies that can help maximize your crop inputs this year. Scott Dugan, an agronomist with LG Seeds in south-central...
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

NOPA March U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.991 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely notched their largest March crush on record amid good margins and strong demand for soymeal, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. With ample crushing supplies on hand, many processors ran...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Manufacturing Industry#Wheat#Russian
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday. "It is very important, very vital,...
JOE BIDEN
Agriculture Online

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb on firmer cash cattle markets

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday on firmer cash cattle prices compared to last week and broad strength in commodities, analysts said. CME June live cattle futures settled up 1.500 cents at 136.300 cents per pound after touching 136.675...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
NWS
Agriculture Online

EU sunflower oil prices fall on demand drop, more supply -Oil World

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - European sunflower oil prices have fallen sharply in the past two weeks after surging upwards after Ukraine’s huge exports were cut, the head of Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. “Larger than expected quantities offered for sale contrasts with lower than expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for April 20-26

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for April 20-26, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China's trade with Russia slows but still beats overall growth

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's overall trade with Russia rose over 12% in March from a year earlier, slowing from February but still outpacing the growth in China's total imports and exports, as Beijing slammed Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Shipments to and from Russia...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy