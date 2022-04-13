ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

For Cocktails, Your Mixers Are Just as Important as Your Booze

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ug0rN_0f7oxowf00
For every Rhubarb & Pineneedle or Pomegranate & Basil, Double Dutch also offers somewhat more traditional tonics and sodas Double Dutch

Just launched in the U.S., Double Dutch is part of a new wave of drinks brands that concentrate on everything but the booze — think mixers, syrups, garnishes, etc. All of which are just as important to your cocktail as the spirit itself, especially if you’re at home and you want to make a quick but elevated drink.

Interestingly, these cocktail-adjacent companies tend to have more interesting stories, possibly because many of them feature women and/or BIPOC owners and a purposely diverse workforce; they also make sustainable and socially-minded practices a centerpiece of their branding.

“It’s important for people to know there’s an authentic story behind what we do,” says Joyce De Haas, the co-founder of Double Dutch with her twin sister Raissa. “So we definitely want people to know that we just became 100% carbon neutral, that we’re very into diversity and that we’re helping with a female-empowerment bar program in the U.K.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xlOv_0f7oxowf00
Double Dutch founders Joyce & Raissa De Haas Double Dutch

The siblings behind Double Dutch — who are, yes, Dutch, but now work out of England — took their early passion for making homemade cocktail syrups to an extreme. Frustrated by their jobs in finance, the duo went back to school to get MBAs in entrepreneurship, wrote a dissertation on their mixers and won an award…which helped, in part, fund their first production batch.

And yes, social awareness aside, these mixers taste really, really good. The secrets here are that the tonics and sodas feature real ingredients that are naturally sweet, lowering the need for much additional sugar; as well, the sometimes seemingly unusual flavor profiles here are crafted, in part, via science. Or as the sisters call it, molecular pairings. “Every ingredient obviously has different molecules, but some have key component similarities — for example, cucumber and watermelon actually come from the same family,” says Raissa.

Below, four more new companies reinventing the home cocktail movement:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwcW1_0f7oxowf00
Spare Tonic The Spare Food Co.

Your eco-friendly tonic: The Spare Food Co.

Spare Tonic creators and brothers Jeremy (formerly at Patagonia) and Adam Kaye (former culinary director at Blue Hill at Stone Barns) crafted these tasty tonic combinations — Lemon & Ginger, Cucumber & Lime, Blueberry & Ginger, and Peach & Turmeric — from 85%-90% upcycled whey that would have otherwise been discarded in the production of yogurt (the tonics also contains fruit, spice and honey). Given its origins, it’s no surprise that these mixers are available at ImperfectFoods.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rc17U_0f7oxowf00
Jam All Day Gift Box from V Smiley Preserves V Smiley Preserves

Your unexpected sweetness: V Smiley Preserves

Jam is an excellent cheat for quick, at-home drinks (so says the mixology team behind Death & Co.) and this Vermont couple (and mom) makes a line of honey-sweetened preserves and jams that actually pair nicely with home cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AadG_0f7oxowf00
AVEC canned mixers AVEC

Your healthier mixer option: AVEC

Diversity is the centerpiece of this Brooklyn-based mixer company, which claims that 90% of their team are women, POC and/or LGBTQ+ (as well, they also received some funding from Pharrell Williams). As for the product? These are mixers with 80% to 90% less sugar and flavored with real juice and botanical extracts; the company also offers full cocktail kits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280oqW_0f7oxowf00
A Deep in the Thicket cocktail crafted with Blackberry Sage simple syrup via Pink House Alchemy Kat Wilson

Your not-so-simple syrups and garnishes: Pink House Alchemy

Founded by Emily Lawson, this company creates a line of bitters, shrubs and particularly interesting simple syrups that lean on science and experimentation — they’ll happily tout the use of centrifuge clarification, sous-vide and ultrasonication in crafting their line of products, which also includes full cocktail kits, rimming salts, dehydrated fruit and other garnishes.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

This Florida Town Is the Secret Home of the World’s Largest Collection of Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings

Frank Lloyd Wright’s work is almost immediately identifiable even if you’re not an architecture nerd, from the iconic residences like Fallingwater in Pennsylvania to his desert retreat at Taliesin West in Arizona. The use of the surrounding landscapes and creation of custom furnishings have made Wright one of the most celebrated American architects. But even the most discerning design buffs may not know that the largest concentration of his work can be found a 90-minute drive from Orlando on an unassuming college campus in central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Cocktails#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Bipoc
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy