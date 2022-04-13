Man shot dead during fight on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during a struggle early Wednesday in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood. The 25-year-old...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during a struggle early Wednesday in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood. The 25-year-old...www.fox32chicago.com
Senseless. This must stop. I am so tired of this. We can and must do better. Walk away. No need to murder someone. This behavior does not make a man. RIP and prayers for loved ones.
Comments / 17