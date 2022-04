An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead dolphin that had been impaled with a spear was found on a Florida beach.Officials say that the dolphin appeared to have been struck with the spear-shaped object before it died and washed up on Fort Myers Beach in March.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the dead dolphin was recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.The NOAA says the animal was a lactating female, and it appeared to have died from trauma, which happened at or around its time of death.Wildlife officials suspect the dolphin was...

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO