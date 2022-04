Jacksonville, FL — Five adults and a child are looking for a new place to stay after a fire damaged their home Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was called to the 7800 block of Hogan Settlement Road just before 7 a.m.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to JFRD, and was put out quickly.

Everyone got out of the house safely, and the home is not a total loss.

