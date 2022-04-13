ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Woman found dead after overnight shooting in Fayetteville

 3 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after they found a woman laying in the street early Wednesday morning. After 12...

WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Crime & Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

Missing woman found dead

Search and rescue volunteers reportedly found the body of a missing woman late Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield was last seen alive Monday morning at the top of Fourth of July Pass, on foot near the recreation parking area. Her cellphone was powered off shortly after she disappeared. The Kootenai County...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Murder victim identified 43 years later in North Carolina

A program headed by a forensic anthropologist from North Carolina State University gave Chatham County investigators a significant boost to a cold case from 1981: The name of their victim. Alexander Brown Jr.’s family reported him missing in 1978 from Baltimore. The North Carolina Unidentified Project and the Chatham...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston man arrested, facing attempted murder charge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after another man was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds. Deon Goff, 30, of Kinston, turned himself into police Sunday night around 11 after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting of Timothy Staten, 36. Goff was […]
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
WBTW News13

Inmate in ‘critical but stable condition’ after stabbing at Robeson County Detention Center

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An inmate is in “critical but stable condition” after being stabbed Saturday night at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. McLean said the inmate was taken to “an undisclosed medical center” for treatment after being stabbed with a shank. McLean […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in head-on crash in Asheboro, driver charged with DWI

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was charged with DWI after a head-on crash left one person dead on Sunday and two seriously injured, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release. At 8:06 p.m., the troopers responded to the report of a crash on McDowell Road near Cardinal Street in Randolph County. […]
ASHEBORO, NC
