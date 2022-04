Click here to read the full article. Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for major rock band Foo Fighters, has died. The band announced it on Twitter late on Friday, but provided no details on the circumstances. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The band was touring South America at the time of his death. Hawkins reportedly was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where Foo Fighters had been due to play at a festival. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet. Foo Fighters have announced that they won’t be performing at Festival Estéreo Picnic in the...

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO