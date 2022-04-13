ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egUgH_0f7otcvR00

April 13 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving totaled a team-high 34 points and Kevin Durant chipped in 25 points with 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, clinching a playoff spot.

Irving made his first 12 shots to spark the Nets' 115-108 win Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The All-Star guard also logged a dozen assists.

"We were just very patient, allowing the game to come to us," Irving told reporters.

The Nets earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with the victory. They will face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven first-round series. The Cavaliers must beat the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets play-in game to advance to the first-round.

"It's going to take a lot of effort for 48 minutes each game," Durant said. "We will see what happens."

The Nets led by as many as 22 points and never trailed in Tuesday's triumph. They outshot the Cavaliers 53.6% to 44.6% from the floor. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland matched Irving with 34 points in the loss.

Irving scored 11 points in the first quarter to held the Nets take a 40-29 lead into the second. The Cavaliers outscored the nets 23-17 in that quarter, but still trailed 57-43 at halftime. Irving scored 20 points in the first half.

The Nets opened the third on a 7-2 run to push their advantage to 19. Veteran center Andre Drummond made a driving layup about two minutes later for the Nets' biggest lead of the night. The Nets took an 85-73 edge into the fourth.

Garland poured in 16 points over the final 12 minutes and the Cavaliers trimmed the deficit to five points several times down the stretch, but could not close the gap. Durant hit several big shots to end those rallies and send the Nets to the first round.

The Hornets face the Hawks in the second Eastern Conference play-in game at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The winner of that matchup will face the Cavaliers on Friday in Cleveland for the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the No. 1 Miami Heat.

The Nets face the Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round Easter Conference series 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.

"We definitely wanted to get this one to start us off on this journey in the playoffs," Irving said. "We are grateful to play against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. It's another challenge, another test."

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Atlanta, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy