“Liverpool are a much stronger squad now; They have to get over the line in these big games and get some more medals and trophies in their hand”- Jamie Carragher on his rising expectations from the Reds

By Thomas Savio Joseph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent discussion On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher spoke about how in spite of having an excellent squad, Liverpool hasn’t achieved that many laurels on par with their abilities as a team. He clearly hinted that despite having world-class players and a great manager, the Reds have underperformed in the...

The US Sun

Man Utd icon Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag he MUST win Premier League in first season then target Champions League glory

JAAP STAM has warned Erik ten Hag he MUST win the Premier League title in his debut season at Manchester United — then top it with the Champions League. Old Trafford legend Stam, who won three league titles and was a major part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Treble winners, says that is a CRAZY level of expectation the incoming Ajax boss faces.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

