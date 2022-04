STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For Mid-Island families, the spacious park on Mill Road, between Tysens Lane and Isernia Avenue, has been a place to gather and enjoy the outdoors since 1931. A block-long haven in New Dorp that was opened to the public during the administration of Parks Commissioner Robert Moses, the site has seen many changes and undergone a variety of renovations during its 91-year existence. And now the popular playground -- well-known for its ball fields and play areas -- is in the midst of a $3 million overhaul.

