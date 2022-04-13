ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of British-US national jailed in Iran urges Truss to get him home

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The daughter of a British-US national detained by Iran has staged a demonstration outside the Foreign Office urging the UK Government to bring her father home.

Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, was returned to custody after being allowed out on furlough last month, on the day charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were freed.

His daughter Roxanne said her family was led to believe that he would be included in any deal negotiated at the time, alongside the two dual nationals.

But she said they felt abandoned by the UK Government, with her father now back in prison.

Roxanne Tahbaz said her family has been ‘abandoned’ by the UK Government, with her father back in prison (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Tahbaz said her mother had also been placed under a travel ban by the Iranian authorities.

Speaking at her protest outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Wednesday morning, she told the PA news agency: “We’re here today because it’s been one month since Nazanin and Anoosheh have come home, and my father’s still sitting in prison and my mother’s still on a travel ban.

“So we’re hoping to have the press and the media help us to call on the Government and on the Foreign Secretary (Liz) Truss to keep her promise and bring him home to us, so we can be reunited as a family.”

In March, the UK said it had secured Mr Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori.

This came after the UK Government finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt to Iran dating back to the rule of the Shah in the 1970s.

I'd be happy to forego the apology if they brought my parents home. It's really about action at this point, instead of just words

But two days later Mr Tahbaz was forced to return to Evin Prison.

The FCDO had said he was moved to a residential location in Tehran but Ms Tahbaz said he was taken back to the prison shortly afterwards.

On what steps the UK Government should take next, she told PA: “We want them to follow through on the promise they made to us – we were always led to believe over the past four-plus years that he was to be a part of any deal they were making, and we were led to believe he’d be coming home as part of that.”

Asked if she would like the Government to apologise after she said it misled her family over her father’s fate, she said: “I’d be happy to forego the apology if they brought my parents home. It’s really about action at this point, instead of just words.”

We've pleaded and begged and been very vocal about wanting them to keep their promise, and it's been four weeks, and nothing has changed for us as a family

Ms Tahbaz said she has not spoken to Ms Truss personally but there is a nominated member of her family dealing with the FCDO.

She said she does not “see the point” in sitting down with the Foreign Secretary “unless she’s going to give me an actual update”.

“We’ve pleaded and begged and been very vocal about wanting them to keep their promise, and it’s been four weeks, and nothing has changed for us as a family,” she said.

“And so unless the meeting is to discuss next steps and what actually may happen, or what we can expect, then I don’t think that it would help really.”

Mr Tahbaz, who also has Iranian citizenship, was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018.

Roxanne Tahbaz said her mother had been placed under a travel ban by the Iranian authorities (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

He is a prominent conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which seeks to protect endangered species.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on vague charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

Ms Tahbaz said “all we can do is stay positive” because “our parents are counting on us to bring them home”.

Asked when she last had contact with her father, she said: “Not for some time now, actually. We don’t have direct contact – it’s only on speakerphone through my mum, with another speakerphone.

“So we kind of shout across to hopefully be able to at least convey to him that he’s not alone and that we’re still waiting for him and that we love and miss him.”

On how Mr Tahbaz feels about the UK Government’s response to his situation, she said: “I think he’s made it very clear that he feels abandoned, and that’s why I’m here today – to make sure that he’s no longer left behind.”

Roxanne Tahbaz said it is important to ‘stay positive’ because ‘our parents are counting on us to bring them home’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The Iranian government committed to releasing Morad from prison on an indefinite furlough. Iran has failed to honour that commitment.

“Continuing his horrendous ordeal sends a clear message to the international community that Iran does not honour its commitments. We continue to urge the Iranian authorities at every opportunity to release him immediately.”

Related
newschain

Daughter of British-US man detained by Iran pleads for help from UK Government

The daughter of a British-US national detained by Iran has urged the UK Government to do “whatever they have to do” to make her family “whole again”. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, was taken back into custody after being allowed out on furlough last week on the day charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were released. Mr Tahbaz’s family says he has gone on hunger strike.
U.K.
newschain

British-US national detained by Iran now on hunger strike, says sister

A British-US national detained by Iran has gone on hunger strike, his sister has said. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, who also holds Iranian citizenship, was taken back into custody after originally being allowed out on furlough on the same day last week that charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were released and then allowed to return to Britain.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Yemen’s Houthi rebels condemn new US-led taskforce in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis have criticised a new US-led taskforce that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that is essential to global trade. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said that the US move, which comes amid a...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sister of US-UK National Still in Iran Pleads for Help

MADRID (Reuters) - The sister of an Iranian-American environmentalist made a plea for his release after two dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were allowed to leave the country this week. Taraneh Tahbaz told Reuters that her brother, Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran forces furloughed US-British national back to prison, lawyer says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A dual U.S.-British citizen who was temporarily furloughed from an Iranian prison just days ago has been returned to jail, his family and lawyer said on March 20. Morad Tahbaz, a 66-year-old environmentalist, was released...
WORLD
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
