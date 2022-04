PERKINS TWP. — The question isn’t if a medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Erie County’s most populated township. “We were told that a dispensary did win the lottery drawing with the state of Ohio to be located in Perkins Township, however, we have not received any information about that yet,” township zoning administrator Arielle Blanca said. “The dispensary will need to submit for a conditional use permit and have it approved before they are able to be located here."

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO