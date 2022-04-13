ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Community raises $20K+ for kids of Wendell man who died in crash on way to work

By Maggie Newland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping his legacy alive—that’s what Greg Thomas’s employer is trying to do in the weeks since the father of three was found dead in his overturned car off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. His family said the Wendell father was on...

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
Greg Thomas
