ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Babysitter charged with putting child in clothes dryer

By Joey Gill
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida woman is facing felony aggravated child abuse charges after she reportedly put a child she was babysitting inside a...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Chapman
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Babysitter#Clothes Dryer#Fox
Boston

Police: Woman learning to drive at cemetery crashes into gravestones

The driver inadvertently hit the gas instead of the break, according to police. A woman learning to drive in Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose inadvertently hit the gas instead of a break, knocking down several headstones and damaging her white Range Rover, according to police. First responders were called to the...
MELROSE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Springfield firefighters put out dryer fire at duplex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex Wednesday morning. They were called to the fire in the 300 block of W. Canedy for smoke showing from the back of the residence. Fire was located in a dryer and has since been put out.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy