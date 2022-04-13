ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local communities celebrate National Borrinqueneers Day

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local communities are to celebrate the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the 65th Infantry Regiment, a US Army unit that consisted mostly of soldiers from Puerto Rico on National Borrinqueneers Day.

The unit fought in both World Wars and the Korean war and was named for Puerto Rico’s pre-colonial name “Borinquen.” It was officially recognized as a federal holiday on January first, 2021.

Ukrainian flag raising to happen at Northampton’s city hall

April 13th was selected in commemoration of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to members of the Borinqueneers in 2016.

Springfield will raise the Puerto Rican flag to mark the day Wednesday morning at 10. Holyoke will do the same at noon.

Mayor Sarno states, “National Borrinqueñeer’s Day pays tribute to the bravery, service, sacrifices, and adversities that our honorable Puerto Rican and Hispanic soldiers overcame while serving our country and beyond.  Today, we are proud to recognize and honor the brave and dedicated members of the 65 th Infantry Regiment. Their contributions to our nation’s history is significant and well deserving of this honor and recognition.  God speed and thank you for your service.”

