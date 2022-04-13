ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley releases report on home sales

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley released its single-family home sale numbers for March.

Prices are up, sales are down and they are going faster than this time last year. Median prices are up 13 percent to $300,000.

Sales are down by 18 percent over March 2021 and the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.17 percent up by eight-tenths over last year.

The market is tightest in Hampshire County…. prices there are up 18-percent with the median sale price just under 400-thousand dollars.

