Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley releases report on home sales
(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley released its single-family home sale numbers for March.
Prices are up, sales are down and they are going faster than this time last year. Median prices are up 13 percent to $300,000.
Sales are down by 18 percent over March 2021 and the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.17 percent up by eight-tenths over last year.
The market is tightest in Hampshire County…. prices there are up 18-percent with the median sale price just under 400-thousand dollars.
