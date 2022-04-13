ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City offices closed for Good Friday

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s offices will be closed at the end of this week for one of traditional the precursors to Easter Sunday. The city announced that all Bay City offices will be...

