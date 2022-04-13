ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IL

Exciting Lineup of Exhibits on Tap at the Warren County History Museum

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting new exhibits are in store as the Warren County History...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum hosts A Quilted History exhibit

The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an alumnus of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999, she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated to the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.
MONROE, LA
Bakersfield Channel

In new museum exhibit, security guards choose the art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Amid a museum’s paintings and sculptures, both new and old, Joan Smith usually makes her rounds. “I am a security officer,” she said. Now, she’s got a new job title to add to that – exhibit curator. “It's an historical event for...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDAM-TV

Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit

Hattiesburg Convention Commission HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seems like there’s always something afoot in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum. Next weekend, a part of the action and fun will be adjacent to and above the alley that the Hub City’s downtown calling card calls home. Come Saturday, April 2,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Telegraph

Elsah Museum photo exhibit opens April 1

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum has announced the opening of the Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St. for the 2022 season with its annual photography exhibit on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the beauty and unique qualities of the Village. The exhibit theme is "Elsah Postcard." The judge was Erica Popp, an artist and photography teacher. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. She felt that the winner gave a clear message encouraging winter visitors to come to Elsah and see the Eagles. The exhibit awards include the annual Village of Elsah purchase prize, four special recognitions and a youth prize.
ELSAH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
KHQ Right Now

Dreamworks exhibit comes to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture!

The MAC has a Dreamworks exhibit opening on March 27, featuring never-before-seen concept art, film clips, models, and more! With family classics like Shrek, Madagascar, Rise of the Guardians, and Kung Fu Panda, it will showcase a whole new side of the creation process behind these favored films.
MUSEUMS
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL
Fox 59

Major Taylor Exhibit at the Indiana State Museum

Indy native Major Taylor is the fastest cyclist in the world. He overcame racial barriers becoming the second black athlete to hold a world champion in any sport in the late 1800's. Right now, there's an exhibit dedicated to him at the Indiana State Museum.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy