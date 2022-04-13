BRENIZER WOMAN CHARGED IN ATV THEFT

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were arraigned on robbery and retail theft charges stemming from multiple incidents that occurred in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sierra Stommel, 36, and Allen Wright, 28, both from Sacramento, each pled guilty in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday. Both are being held on bail in the county jail — $60,000 for Stommel and $100,00 for Wright. Both were arrested last Thursday on suspicion of robbing a West Sacramento liquor store that same day, the Yolo County District attorney’s Office said. Stommel and Wright had already been suspected of stealing from the city’s Lowe’s back on December 27, 2021, and January 8 of this year. On Monday, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint, alleging robbery and organized retail theft for all three incidents. Stommel and Wright will next appear in court on April 6.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO