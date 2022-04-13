ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

Fire Crews Respond To Spencer House Fire

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews responded to a house fire in Spencer early Wednesday morning. The fire...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Crews battle house fire in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Several Cambria County fire crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson Township. County authorities say the fire started at a home along William Penn Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
KCRA.com

Crews contain house fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a house fire in Sacramento that sparked early Monday morning. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of Santiago Avenue. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said the exposed apartment building nearby is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, OK
Spencer, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Ne 41st
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Fire crews investigating house fire in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Dayton Daily Magazine

Dayton house fire drew crews to the scene.

Dayton, Ohio – A fire that broke out in a home in Dayton on Monday morning drew fire crews to the scene. Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at around 2 a.m. on John Glenn Road and put out the blaze shortly after arrival. According to...
DAYTON, OH
Four States Home Page

Three perish in early morning Fairland fire

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An early morning fire in Ottawa County claimed the lives of three people, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent. Two women and a man died in the triple fire fatality, said ATF Agent Ashley Stephens.  The victims were over the age of 40, he said. Stephens will […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOCO

Crews battle house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are battling a house fire in Oklahoma City. On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a house fire on Windmill Road in Oklahoma City. According to officials, no one was home. KOCO 5 will provide more details as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy