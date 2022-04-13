Name released in fatal Hamlin crash
UPDATE(5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022): The name of the individual who died at the scene of an early morning crash in Hamlin has been released.
The West Virginia State Police say one of the drivers, Marvin Reynolds, 59 of Lavalette, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
This investigation is ongoing.
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County dispatch confirms one person is dead following a 2 vehicle crash in Hamlin on Wednesday morning.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene. Route 3 is opening back up after being closed for almost two hours in both directions near Blackberry Lane.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0