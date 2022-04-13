Name released in fatal Hamlin crash

UPDATE(5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022): The name of the individual who died at the scene of an early morning crash in Hamlin has been released.

The West Virginia State Police say one of the drivers, Marvin Reynolds, 59 of Lavalette, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County dispatch confirms one person is dead following a 2 vehicle crash in Hamlin on Wednesday morning.

Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene. Route 3 is opening back up after being closed for almost two hours in both directions near Blackberry Lane.

