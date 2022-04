The Utah Jazz jumped out to a 1-0 lead in a first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Dallas Mavericks with a 99-93 road win Saturday. Dallas was without star guard Luka Doncic, who suffered a calf injury in the team's regular-season finale. The Mavericks struggled to find offense for much of the game in his absence, but found a rhythm in the fourth quarter and cut Utah's double-digit lead to just one in the final minutes. The Jazz held off the surge thank, in part, to a clutch three-pointer from Royce O'Neale.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO