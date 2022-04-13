ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Evidence Doctors May Have Doctored Duterte Drug War Death Certificates To Hide Murder

By JC Gotinga
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Dead men can tell tales, thanks to forensic science, and on Tuesday the Philippines’ leading forensic pathologist released a bombshell finding that casts President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs under an even more damning light. At least seven of 46 exhumed remains of drug war victims...

