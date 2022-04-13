ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Samsung's latest keyboard update aims to help you make fewer typos

By Zachary Kew-Denniss
Android Police
 3 days ago
Samsung's default keyboard has never been particularly popular, mainly because of its poor typing accuracy and sub-par text correction. To Samsung's credit, the keyboard receives frequent updates, including helpful features, and it adapts to the different screens of phones like the Z Fold3 better than other keyboard apps do. But these...

