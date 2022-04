Hillsdale County high school baseball teams were in action on April 14. Catch up on some of the latest scores and highlights from around the league. The Hornets could not catch the Union City Chargers in a high scoring contest that saw both teams reach double digit runs. The Chargers scored four runs in the first inning, and Hillsdale maintained pace with the Chargers as they scored three in the first. A seven-run seventh inning put the game out of reach for the Hornets.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO