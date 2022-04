With inflation and energy prices setting records, many investors are wondering what it means for the future of the U.S. dollar. Over the past year, inflation has significantly reduced the value of the dollar. Most other major economies are experiencing similar inflation and supply-chain problems. In the United States, inflation has been accompanied by strong economic growth and exceptionally low unemployment. Many other countries are continuing to struggle economically and have not had the benefit of a strong labor market. Despite recent inflation, holding dollars has still been better than holding most other currencies.

BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO