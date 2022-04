Montana has a property tax problem. In the 1980s California enacted Proposition 13, designed to give relief to folks who bought homes that invariably increased in value along with their property tax bill, causing some to have to sell and move. It seemed unfair, and so an initiative was passed that capped the bill at 1% of whatever was paid for the property. When re-sold, the 1% was on the new higher price, but stayed the same until then.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO