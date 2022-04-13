ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Two Birmingham police officers honored for rescuing woman from floodwaters

By Linda Grantin
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Michael Burnett and Officer Anthony Evans received a medal of honor award for rescuing a woman trapped in a car during rising floodwaters. According to police reports, at about 6:30 p.m....

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 5

Related
WAFF

Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deandreus Marquez Smith was arrested Friday night after a traffic violation in Decatur led to officers finding drugs and a stolen firearm. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to pull Smith over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway Southwest. Smith did not yield to the lights and sirens and continued driving until coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway Southwest.
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Birmingham Fire#Pulse#Cpr#Uab Hospital
AL.com

2 males shot dead Friday afternoon in Mobile double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were killed Friday afternoon in Mobile, authorities said. Around 1:36 p.m. Friday, Mobile police officers responded to Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road on a call of two people shot, said police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Frazier. Officers found two male victims...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
truecrimedaily

Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing his mom and 3-year-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed, 4 teens injured in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead and four teenagers injured Sunday night in Blount County. According to ALEA, Alvin Lester Presely, 77, was driving along Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman, 67, charged with robbing Montgomery grocery store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman accused of physically assaulting a grocery store manager over stolen items was arrested this week. Montgomery police charged 67-year-old Deborah Crenshaw with first-degree robbery. She has since bonded out of jail on $40,000. Court records show the incident happened at Food Outlet, located at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 2 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers arrived to 21st Street around 10 p.m. to find Charlie Lee Thomas, 29, dead at the scene, as well as two others who had been injured. The other victims were […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Blue Spring Road after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrested 22-year-old Treyvon Young and charged him with Second degree Domestic Violence and Discharging Firearm into occupied dwelling. Officers say one woman was left injured after the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy