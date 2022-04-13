Car slams into Central Falls building; driver flees

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a building in Central Falls early Wednesday morning and then took off.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dexter and Garfield streets just before 1 a.m.

A lot of damage was seen to the building, which has a “For Rent” sign on it.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were seen boarding the building up overnight.

