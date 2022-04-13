Car slams into Central Falls building; driver flees
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a building in Central Falls early Wednesday morning and then took off.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Dexter and Garfield streets just before 1 a.m.
A lot of damage was seen to the building, which has a “For Rent” sign on it.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were seen boarding the building up overnight.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0