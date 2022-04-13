ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's new abortion law could create a domino effect across the region

By Catherine Sweeney
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Oklahoma Gov....

www.npr.org

103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s New Abortion Law Has This Group Enraged

Recently, Idaho's governor signed a bill that would allow family members to sue a doctor if they perform an abortion in the state of Idaho. Needless to say, Idahoans are extremely passionate on this issue on all sides. There's one group of people, however, who are absolutely irate about Idaho's...
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Oklahoma House passes near total abortion ban similar to divisive Texas law

March 23 (UPI) — Legislators in Oklahoma have approved a bill that, if passed, would join Texas in having one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States. The Oklahoma House passed the proposal on Tuesday, which would amount to a near total ban on all abortions. Under the bill, the only time an abortion would be legal would be when the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Fatherly

South Dakota’s New Abortion Law Completely Ignores Science

On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a law that would make the state one of the most difficult places to obtain medication abortion. The new law, which has not yet taken effect (it’s dependent on a federal court case’s outcome), would require those seeking a pharmaceutical abortion to visit a physician three times, even though physician visits are not medically necessary to have a safe medication abortion. It’s also not required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain a prescription for the medication.
SCIENCE
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Kevin Stitt
Complex

Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers to Pass FAIR Act, a Bill That Would Change Contract Limits for Musicians

In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Abortion Law#Domino Effect#Audio
The Independent

Missouri Democrat confronts GOP colleague over anti-trans law: ‘I was afraid of people like you growing up’

A TikTok video of a Democratic politician from Missouri confronting a Republican state lawmaker during a debate over whether school districts should be allowed to ban trans athletes from youth sports has gone viral.Ian Mackey, who is gay, said the anti-trans bill would alienate LGBTQ students, and made him recall the lack of acceptance he experienced during his teenage years. Mr Mackey asked GOP state lawmaker Chuck Basye, who proposed the bill, about why his brother had been afraid to come out as gay to his family. “I would have been afraid to tell you too,” Mr Mackey said, in...
POLITICS

