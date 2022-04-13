Business at Minneapolis park restaurants rebounded in 2021

Data: Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Business for food vendors in Minneapolis parks rebounded last year after a major pandemic-driven drop in 2020.

Why it matters: Park restaurant season is quickly approaching. The most popular, Sea Salt Eatery, is planning an April 22 opening.

Driving the news: Axios obtained annual revenue numbers for vendors from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board.

Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet reported $1.4 million in sales, which beat its pre-pandemic summer of 2019 by 10%.

Sea Salt reported $3.4 million in sales, almost the same as 2019.

Meanwhile, Owamni had a massive debut at the new Water Works park next to St. Anthony Falls in downtown Minneapolis.

The Indigenous food restaurant didn't open until July and is only serving dinner five nights a week. Yet it still posted $1.7 million in revenue.

Yes, but: Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis had another down year, with $483,000 in sales — which is 37% less than it did in 2019.

Sandcastle limited the days it offered its full menu last summer. It also closed Sept. 6, a month ahead of Bread & Pickle and Sea Salt.

Its contract with the Park Board ends in February. A spokesperson for the Park Board said officials will issue a request for proposals later this year for the building on the northwest side of the lake.

Of note: Sandcastle owners could not be reached for comment.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Owamni is an Indigenous food restaurant, not ingenuous.