Brooke Burke drags ‘DWTS’ host Tyra Banks: ‘It’s not the place to be a diva’

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Tyra Banks isn’t a good match for “Dancing with the Stars,” according to former co-host Brooke Burke.

The actress called Banks “a diva” — claiming “everybody knows” it — during Wednesday’s episode of David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her — be a diva!” Burke, 50, replied when Yontef asked what she thought about Banks as a host and the criticism she’s received from fans.

“It’s [just] not the place to be a diva.”

Page Six has reached out to reps for Banks and “DWTS” for comment.

“I think Tyra is great in a shining role,” Burke said.AFP via Getty Images

Burke won Season 7 of “DWTS” with former pro-turned-judge Derek Hough. She then co-hosted Seasons 10 to 17 alongside Tom Bergeron.

Burke said on the podcast that she believes Banks, 48, had a “tough transition” trying to replace Bergeron and former co-host Erin Andrews for Seasons 29 and 30.

“Change is hard for everyone. They’ve gone through a lot on that show, that’s for sure,” she said, adding that “you are just not the star” as the host.

“Like, it is just not about you as the host, right? So, yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that.”

The actress won Season 7 of “DWTS” before co-hosting the show with Tom Bergeron.Getty Images

Banks has received her fair share of backlash from viewers for various on-air hiccups, awkward banter and over-the-top fashion moments.

The blowback from her hosting duties was particularly intense during Season 29 when she accidentally announced the wrong bottom two couples on live TV — confusing the competitors, judges and fans at home.

“The world is angry at the talent, but there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on,” Banks said of the flub during an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour in August 2021.

Banks became the sole host and one of the EPs of the series ahead of Season 29.ABC via Getty Images

“And I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is.”

Banks said at the time that she also felt like she had to “take darts for the team” as host.

“I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me,” she insisted. “And I think that’s very important to say.”

Fans of the dance competition show have been waiting patiently to hear whether Banks will return as host, especially amid news that executive producer Andrew Llinares has exited the series.

It’s unclear whether she will return for the show’s next season on Disney+.ABC via Getty Images

Llinares, who took on the role ahead of Season 26, was the one who hired Banks as host and fellow EP.

“DWTS” will also have a new home when it returns for Season 31. The network announced last week that it’s moving from its longtime home on ABC to Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

Comments / 24

AppyGal
3d ago

Stopped watching the show when they fired Tom and Erin!!! THAT WAS THE BIGGEST MISTAKE they could've ever made!!!! After that the show started going South. when they move it to Disney, they will move the other foot out the door and complete the process.All the politics that have taken over,have ruined this once extremely popular show. The "reolacement" with Mz.Banks was the last nail in the coffin.....and it shows!!!

Reply
22
JC
3d ago

She ruined the show for many people! She thought it was all about her & her ugly outfits,it was like she thought the dancing was only so she had time to change. She is far too into herself!!

Reply(1)
21
Janice Galston
3d ago

no she is the worst person as she thinks the show was all about her and the clothes she Wore.well so wrong.am so glad she is gone and if the show dose co.e bsck.please donot bring her ba k.as the show lost a lot of credits as of her .she is a sad one.

Reply
5
