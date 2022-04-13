ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany, NY

Both I-86 Westbound lanes closed in Allegany

By Tom Vielkind
 3 days ago
Your drive to work Wednesday morning may take longer than normal if you're heading through Cattaraugus County.

The Sheriff's Office says both westbound lanes on I-86 at exit 24 in Allegany are closed due to a tractor trailer rollover. The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the truck is okay.

All traffic is being diverted through a rest stop at the site of the accident.

The Sheriff's Office says there's no indication of what caused the crash, or how long lanes will be closed.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

