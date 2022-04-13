Both I-86 Westbound lanes closed in Allegany

Your drive to work Wednesday morning may take longer than normal if you're heading through Cattaraugus County.

The Sheriff's Office says both westbound lanes on I-86 at exit 24 in Allegany are closed due to a tractor trailer rollover. The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the truck is okay.

All traffic is being diverted through a rest stop at the site of the accident.

The Sheriff's Office says there's no indication of what caused the crash, or how long lanes will be closed.