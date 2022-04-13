1 injured in fire at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a fire at a Socastee apartment complex, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. to St. Ives road in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Online listings show that as the Palmetto Pointe apartment complex.2nd man dies after fight inside car in Florence ends in gunfire
One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said. One unit had minor damage.
The fire will remain under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
