ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 injured in fire at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fuin_0f7ogWyO00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a fire at a Socastee apartment complex, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. to St. Ives road in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Online listings show that as the Palmetto Pointe apartment complex.

2nd man dies after fight inside car in Florence ends in gunfire

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said. One unit had minor damage.

The fire will remain under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Socastee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Socastee, SC
Accidents
City
Florence, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Socastee, SC
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

2 dead, 2 injured in South Carolina house fire

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County officials are reporting that a fire left two dead and two injured in Wilkesboro Friday morning. Officials began to get calls about a house fire at midnight on 1399 Old US 421 Road. Fighters with the Broadway, Mulberry and Knotville fire departments all came to the scene. Wilkes […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmetto#Nexstar#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy