1 injured in fire at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday morning in a fire at a Socastee apartment complex, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 5:43 a.m. to St. Ives road in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Online listings show that as the Palmetto Pointe apartment complex.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, HCFR said. One unit had minor damage.

The fire will remain under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.