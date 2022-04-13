ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today's Forecast: Warm & windy with scattered showers and storms

By Reece Cole
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnGz7_0f7ogSRU00

A system is working through region, which is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms today. Temperatures rise even further today, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. There will be possible moments of sunshine for the start off, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Mid-Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging winds around 60 mph and hail around one inch. Cooler air settles back into the region on Thursday, along with strong wind gusts. Thursday and Friday will be spent with temperatures largely in the upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. While temperatures remain cooler for the weekend, sunshine returns just in time for Easter! Download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY : Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some on the strong to severe side in the afternoon and evening. Primary concerns are damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs near 70. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms. Breezy winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Sunny and warm today, storms return Tuesday

RIGHT NOW: We start out clear and cool this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s and clear skies. Winds right now are mostly calm, but this will change throughout the day to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs today...
MOBILE, AL
KSNT

Chilly and windy today as storm system lingers

Scattered showers look to remain possible through the day today, mainly in the eastern half of the area. A few snowflakes could mix in early Wednesday until we climb into the 40s, as well. It’s going to feel pretty cold today, too, as our winds continue to be breezy out...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Sunny and warm Monday ahead of midweek showers and storms

A GoTime Go Day is on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees and skies will remain mostly sunny. However, don’t get used to the beautiful conditions. Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast on Tuesday. These showers and storms will likely be non-severe, just have that umbrella handy when you head out of the door.
KENTUCKY STATE
News 12

Scattered storms for Saturday night on Long Island ahead of chilly Easter Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says today will be mild and mostly cloudy before rain arrives in the evening. WHAT'S NEW: A mostly cloudy morning ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight triggering a chance for scattered showers this evening. Steadier rain develops later tonight between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a chance for a brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm through the night. We could see breaks in the clouds this afternoon with the delay of rain. Temperatures are seasonable with highs near 63. Rain will end overnight leaving a mainly dry day for Sunday, although it will be cooler with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy