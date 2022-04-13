Professional Bull Riding returning to Tulsa this weekend

The Amarillo Sod Poodles blew a late lead Friday night and gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth which contributed to a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. Amarillo (3-4) has yet to win two straight games through the first week of the season and will have another chance with a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO