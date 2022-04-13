Professional Bull Riding returning to Tulsa this weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is looking at a beautiful weekend ahead of the first day of spring. Saturday will have highs in the lower 70s with a 5 to 10 mph southerly wind. The first day of spring is Sunday, and besides stronger wind gusts, highs will still be in the 70s.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles blew a late lead Friday night and gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth which contributed to a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. Amarillo (3-4) has yet to win two straight games through the first week of the season and will have another chance with a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The headliner has been announced for the upcoming Mayfest. MaKenzie Thomas is set to take the main stage at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Steph Simon begins the show at 7:15 p.m. Freak Juice is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. King Cabbage start at 10...
Comments / 1