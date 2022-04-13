Wood burning stove believed to be cause of Fosston greenhouse fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blown over semis, tornado advisories, hail-covered highways, thunderstorms and snow: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day.
Strong winds led to quite the scene down near Faribault where nine semis were blown over on Interstate 35, bringing traffic to a complete stop early Tuesday afternoon.
Similar scenes were playing out all across Faribault Tuesday. Intense wind ripped off roof shingles, tipped power poles and uprooted trees. By Wednesday afternoon, roughly 40 homes remained without power. There are no reported injuries from the storm.
“Everything just hit the fan,” said Jan Sinna, who lives southwest of the city. “No warning, no...
Comments / 0