Subject of Silver Alert found safe in Fond du Lac County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 59-year-old man died last week after two pickup trucks collided on wet roads in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday morning in the town of Eureka, Wisconsin, which is roughly five miles northeast of Taylors Falls. Investigators say a Dodge pickup was travelling north on Highway 35 when it lost control on a slush-covered curve, crossed the center line and slammed into an on-coming Ford F-150. The driver of the Dodge pickup, identified as Roger Lundeen of Milltown, Wisconsin, died in the crash. The other pickup driver was hospitalized for their injuries.

EUREKA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO