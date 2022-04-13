ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

President Reagan’s would-be assassin to play sold out NY concert

By Elizabeth Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULFNb_0f7of3fb00

NEW YORK ( NewsNation ) —  John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, in Washington, is playing a sold-out concert in Brooklyn this summer. Hinckley plays guitar and sings.

Hinckley tweeted, “I’m very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8, Market Hotel in Brooklyn NY.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Tickets for the show, at the hotel at 1140 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, were going for $20 but recently sold out , according to the website.

“You’re not gonna find this man on a Grammy stage anytime soon,” entertainment attorney Domenic Romano said Tuesday night during an appearance on NewsNatinon’s “Banfield.”

“The federal judge ruled that he’s a low risk for violence, not a high-risk to society, and so finally, the restrictions are coming off, as of June, and so he’ll be allowed to live his life,” Romano added.

Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

Hinckley seriously injured Reagan, as well as three others, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from psychiatric care in 2016 and later started focusing on a music career.

His YouTube channel , which he started posting videos to in 2020, has more than 26,000 subscribers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Hinckley, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
John Hinckley Jr.
Person
Elon Musk
WFMZ-TV Online

Scarlett Johansson 'sells New York penthouse at a loss'

Scarlett Johansson has sold her penthouse in Manhattan at a loss. The 37-year-old actress acquired the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $2.1 million in 2008, and she's now sold the penthouse for $1.87 million, according to the New York Post newspaper. Scarlett put the property on the market nearly two years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Market Hotel#Newsnatinon#Banfield#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

FOURTH bus of migrants is dropped off at the Capitol: Another batch of illegal immigrants arrive from Texas as part of Governor Abbott's attempt to 'bring the border to Biden'

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy