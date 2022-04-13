ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

SCHOOL BOND OPEN HOUSE AT ROSEBURG HIGH

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Public Schools will provide more information about the bond measure proposal that will be on the May Primary Election ballot, during an open house on April 26th. The event will be at the Roseburg High Student Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00...



