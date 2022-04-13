ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrorist Ali Harbi Ali handed whole-life sentence for murder of Sir David Amess

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors took just 18 minutes to convict the 26-year-old London-born extremist. The homegrown terrorist who murdered veteran MP Sir David Amess in a warped retaliation against politicians who voted to bomb Syria has been handed a whole-life prison term. Unrepentant Ali Harbi Ali pursed his lips briefly as Mr...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy