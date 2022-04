Workers in the UK would be paid an average of £76 more each week if wage growth had kept pace with an international average since the financial crisis, according to a new report.But instead real wages in the UK have fallen since 2007 – hitting annual pay packets by £950 on average – despite most Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries having achieved significant pay growth over the same period, according to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).New research by the union – which it says shows the exceptional nature of the UK’s “pay squeeze” – found average annual...

ECONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO