Gilgo Beach, NY

Gilgo Beach serial killer case: For the first time, police release video of one of the victims before she was killed

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve years after the first of 11 sets of human remains were found on a Long Island stretch of beach, police for the first time Tuesday released video of one of the victims before she was killed, CBS New York reports. Officials also announced they are doubling the reward to $50,000...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 44

nunya business3
3d ago

this is the most keystone cop investigation I've ever seen. Witholding important clues the whole time. Gilbert went to either a cops , or Doctor's house that night, as did the others. This should have been solved.

Reply(3)
34
Jill Jones
3d ago

who would remember who they saw at a hotel 10 years ago? She met him voluntary, not something that's stand out in ur mind like someone being abducted. Worst investigation ever, wonder if an officer was involved...,

Reply(1)
20
Faye Thomas
3d ago

If it was a bunch of rich college girls this would be solved by now. The Good Old Boys Club have been having themselves a ball for some time now!

Reply
12
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Woman found dead with throat slashed inside Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.Distraught family members sobbed outside the Bronx apartment building where 37-year-old Bjana James was murdered inside her home.A neighbor watching from her window knew James and observed her loved ones placing candles outside the Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, which became a crime scene early Saturday."They need to catch the person who did it," the neighbor said.James is survived by a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter."Now those kids don't have a mother," neighbor...
BRONX, NY
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
