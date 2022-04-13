ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Central Iowa's $125 million water trails project could be downsized

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoDVM_0f7ocws000

Eliminating pieces of a $125 million water recreational trails project in central Iowa may be necessary after two failed bidding attempts.

  • That's what Todd Ashby, the director of the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), wrote in an email to a policy committee last week.

Why it matters: The Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project is one of the largest pending public projects in central Iowa.

  • Millions of dollars in finances are at stake as deadline for grants approach.

Catch up fast: The MPO had hoped the project — which includes a 150-mile network of water amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs — could begin construction as early as June.

  • But no contractors bid on the first piece of the project last year. And a second attempt resulted in a single $73 million bid that was rejected last week because it was as much as double earlier cost estimates.

What he's saying: Ashby wrote that splitting the work into four separate contracts may entice more local businesses to bid.

Meanwhile, Mayor Frank Cownie, an ICON board member, told Axios that he's concerned about the project, but remains hopeful that a third attempt can be made to launch construction.

Of note: Justin Lechtenberg, executive vice president of the Ossian-based Reilly Construction , declined to comment to Axios about his company's bid.

What's next: The MPO's executive committee will discuss the water trails during a meeting Wednesday at 11:30am.

  • A full update is expected April 21, Ashby wrote.

Comments / 2

Related
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Hot 104.7

Small Iowa Town Home to ‘Best Taco’ in Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Central Iowa#Mpo#Icon#Reilly Construction
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Seven tornadoes confirmed so far from storms in Minnesota, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes so far from storms in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Initial survey results from the EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Mn, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. reached peak wind speeds of 132 mph and injured two people. The tornado moved through western Taopi, Minnesota, damaging or destroying homes, farms, and outbuildings and downing/snapping transmission power lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, the proclamation is effective immediately and continues through May 11, 2022. Officials have announced that the proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, other agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa loses 'First in Nation' status

Rudd, Iowa fire department create tornado horns to warn residents amid severe weather. The Rudd fire department had to come up with another way to alert residents for this week's severe weather after an EF1 tornado tore through the town in December, destroying the town's tornado siren. Field of Dreams...
RUDD, IA
Bring Me The News

Strong tornadoes possible in southern Minnesota and Iowa, raging blizzard in North Dakota

Large hail and strong tornadoes are possible in southern Minnesota and across Iowa Tuesday evening as a strong storm system with ample moisture plows through the region. The severity of the storms in Minnesota will be largely dependent on how far north a warm front can make it. The National Weather Service notes that some models are showing the warm front making it as far north as the southern Twin Cities metro, while others keep the warm front closer to the Minnesota-Iowa border.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
773
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy