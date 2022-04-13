ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: Man fatally shot by officers after killing woman

 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say officers fatally shot a naked man after he shot and killed a woman outside an apartment complex.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg said officers investigating reports Monday night of a naked man firing a rifle found Dwayne Jackson with a rifle outside the complex and Rickia Crawford and another woman trying to calm him.

Meulenberg said Tuesday that as officers approached, Jackson shot and killed Crawford and was then fatally shot by two officers.

The officers were placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Their names have not been released.

