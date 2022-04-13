ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Caribou permanently closes coffee shop in St. Paul skyway

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0lHU_0f7ocLeT00

Caribou is permanently closing its skyway-level coffee shop in downtown St. Paul's Alliance Bank Center, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The closure of the Caribou, which filled a prominent storefront right outside the building's food court, isn't a great sign for downtown's rebound as more workers return to the office.

  • A number of other skyway food vendors, including Mekong Express and Peachy Cup, remained shuttered on Monday.

Flashback: Caribou isn't the first coffee chain to scale back its downtown presence during the pandemic . The Dunn Brothers on Wabasha Street closed back in August of 2020.

Of note: A Caribou spokesperson said the chain's two other downtown St. Paul spots — at 401 Robert St. N and 444 Cedar St. — will remain open.

Comments / 2

Related
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Paul, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Saint Paul, MN
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Food Court#Food Drink#Caribou#Alliance Bank Center#Mekong Express#Peachy Cup
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Axios

Owner of soon-to-close Tin Whiskers predicts a craft beer reckoning

Minnesota's craft beer scene has lost a handful of breweries over the years, but the recent announcement that Tin Whiskers would close shop in May raised eyebrows. That's because Tin Whiskers is one of the 25 largest breweries in Minnesota and has a strong following for its infused beers, which can be found on liquor store shelves, at restaurants and in a downtown St. Paul taproom.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Your guide to summer roadwork in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Winter is over, which means it's road constructions season in Minnesota. Driving the news: The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the full slate of 184 road and bridge projects for 2022, most of which are just getting going now. A few to watch forCrushing the cabin weekend: Interchange projects on Highway 169 in Elk River will reduce the highway — which is a route to the heart of cabin country — down to one lane each way. Ends in November 2024. Mall snarls: Crews will resurface Highway 77 between Mall of America and Lake Nokomis. Work begins in April and ends in November. Spaghetti junction end in sight: The work around the I-35E/I-94 interchange in St. Paul, which started last year, will continue until fall. Between the lines: This summer's road construction might be tame compared to what's coming 2023. That's because federal dollars from President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill are not yet flowing to state projects. Full list of projects.
ELK RIVER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
787
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy